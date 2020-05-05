The 55-year-old musician Robert Trujillo, best known with his 17year career with the heavy metal band Metallica, has just updated his social media account with a new post including his painter wife Chloe Trujillo and celebrated their wedding anniversary.

In the photo shared by Robert Trujillo, he was kissing his wife Chloe Trujillo and they were holding a wine glass.

In addition to the wedding anniversary, Robert Trujillo has also celebrated the Cinco de Mayo. When he celebrated their 16th anniversary and Cinco de Mayo, he put the following words for it:

“Feliz cinco de Mayo a todos! And this day is also Chloe and my 16 year wedding anniversary, I must thank my beautiful wife for keeping me humble, safe, and insane…lol, in the best way possible. Bisou @chloetrujillo.”

Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the Mexican victory over French forces, at the Battle of Puebla, on 5 Mayıs 1862.