The world-class heavy metal band Metallica has broke his silence about the band’s upcoming shows that featuring South America and made an announcement about the issue.

Metallica has announced through the band’s social media accounts that the rescheduled dates for South America stadium shows, which scheduled for 2020 April and forced to be delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re back with more info about the new dates in South America,” they wrote in the social media statement. “We’re excited that we’ll still be able to visit this year, so please hold onto your tickets for the originally scheduled shows & visit the ticketing service for additional details or refund info if you can’t make it.

“We wish you, your friends and families, and the extended ‘Tallica family around the world the very best during these difficult times. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you in December!”

Metallica’s rescheduled South America shows are as follows:

Dec 04 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Hipódromo de San Isidro

Dec 07 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Dec 14 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs

Dec 16 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira

Dec 18 – São Paulo, Brazi @ Estádio do Morumbi

Dec 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão