One of the legendary rock musicians, Alice Cooper, has just sent a new post through his official social media account and revealed the rare-known special moment he lived with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

In the photo taken by Kyler Clark, Jimmy Page and Alice Cooper were chatting. It looked Alice Cooper was talking about something, and they both were smiling.

Also, Jimmy Page will be appearing on this week’s Alice Cooper’s Vintage Vault Podcast.

Alice Cooper posted that moment with the following caption: “On this week’s @VintageVaultPodcast, @JimmyPage & @RobertPlantOfficial talk finding that perfect sound.⁠ #AliceCooper #VintageVault #Podcast #LedZeppelin #JimmyPage #RobertPlant #ClassicRock”

In the comments of the photo, many fans talked about how great the photo it was. They expressed that they’re happy to see them in the same pic.

You can see the photo shared by Alice Cooper below.