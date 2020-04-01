The California-based 37-year heavy metal band Megadeth has just updated its official Instagram account with enjoyable activity and warned people and fans for the coronavirus threat.

In the activity shared by Megadeth, they created a table with 50 options for its fans. In the table, each option was filled with emojis. Every emojis represented a song of the band. Megadeth asked fans and people who saw the table to know the songs using emojis.

Megadeth posted the table with the following statement: “See how many you can get!

Stay home, stay safe, wash your hands.”

The table attracted great interest by fans. They wrote in the comments of the photo what they know, and also helped each other for finish the table.

Also, Dirk Verbeuren, the drummer of Megadeth, has commented on the photo and laughed. A fan asked him which songs he gets, but he did not answer it.

Here’s the post: