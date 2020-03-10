After his unexpected rehab announcement, and after being almost 5 months away from the whole world, Metallica legend James Hetfield played his first performance at the special Eddie Money Tribute event, which was held on February 20, 2020, at Saban Theatre Center.

Recently, the 53-year American rock band REO Speedwagon has updated the band’s official Twitter account with Eddie Money Tribute event photo featuring James Hetfield and they paid their tribute to Eddie Money again.

“Hi Friends, the tribute concert we did for our friend and neighbor, the late great Eddie Money was an emotional and exhilarating night,” they wrote. “Eddie is gone, but will never be forgotten. The outpouring of love for Eddie has been so important to his wife Laurie and their children.”

Also, Metallica has recently announced with a statement written by James Hetfield that they will no-longer headliner of the Sonic Temple Festival and Louder Than Life Festival due to the health state of James Hetfield.