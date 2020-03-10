The American guitarist Robert Trujillo, who joined the American heavy metal band Metallica in 2003 and rocking the stage with them since his join, has just shared a new photo on his official social media account and thanked the fans who came to Kirk Hammett‘s special night.

“I want to thank the amazing people of Columbia, South Carolina and everyone who made it out to celebrate Kirk’s ‘It’s Alive’ museum exhibition, and the party/gig last night. We had a Blast! Till next time,” Robert wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

The show they played was attracted great interest from the fans who came and listen them to over there. Also, even fans who could not go to the show, shared their thoughts in the comments of the photo Robert shared. A fan said that they brought Black Sabbath soul.

On February 24, 2003, the successful guitarist Robert Trujillo, who received one million dollars from the band as an advance for joining Metallica, was joined them two years after Jason Newsted resigned.