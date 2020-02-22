English musician Jimmy Page, the guitarist of the Grammy-winner rock band Led Zeppelin, which formed in London in 1968, has added a new story on his classic ‘OnThisDay’ series and reminded the fans what happened today in history.

Jimmy recalled his first Grammy nomination with Writes of Winter, which is taken from his first studio album called Outrider, which was released on June 18, 1988, via Geffen Records, and said that he was surprised to be nominated for it.

“I was surprised to be nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Rock Performance for the track Writes of Winter from the Outrider album and, on this day in 1989, the awards took place.

“Unsurprisingly, I didn’t win – but it had been the first Grammy nomination that I had received and that included the work in Led Zeppelin.”

A lot of fans have reproach to Jimmy Page under his social media post and asked him why he said unsurprisingly.