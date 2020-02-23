In a new interview with Metal Shop, Chris Kael, the bassist of the world-known heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch, who began achieving rapid success and selling over 500,000 copies in the United States with his debut album The Way of the Fist, has talked about his best friend beside his bandmates in Five Finger Death Punch and revealed surprise name.

When the interviewer said, “Beside your bandmates in FFDP, who would you call your best friend in the music scene?”, Chris Kael replied:

“I would say right now probably Michael Starr from Steel Panther. Him and I call each other every day and he’s over here in Europe right now.

“I’m in Europe, and our schedules are right along the same line, and we share a lot of connections together, so I think if I were to say today, probably Michael Starr from Steel Panther – not what you would expect, probably. [Laughs]”

Chris Kael rocking the stage with the Five Finger Death Punch since 2010.

Source