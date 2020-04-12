The American musician Mike Portnoy, known as his 25-year career with the progressive metal band Dream Theater, has just updated his social media account with a new photo featuring the English rock band The Beatles and praised them through it.

With the letter he shared, Mike took his fans back to 1970. This was the date when British rock legends were officially announcing their breaking up. While remembering their breaking up, Mike said that The Beatles had changed the music and even the world.

Mike Portnoy sent the photo with the following letter: “Funny timing having just posted that Beatles jam of ours from PN14, as it was exactly 50 years ago today on April 10th 1970 that @thebeatles officially broke up… They changed music (and the world) like no band before or since… Thank you @paulmccartney @johnlennonofficial @georgeharrisonofficial & @ringostarrmusic. #thebeatles50 Thank you.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their respect to Mike Portnoy because of he praising them. They also expressed their saddened about The Beatles‘ breaking up.