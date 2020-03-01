The English musician Jimmy Page, best known as the guitarist of the English rock band Led Zeppelin, which formed in 1968 and announced their disbandment after the death of the band’s drummer John Bonham, has added a new story on his classic “OnThisDay” series and recalled the rare-known album he made for the cult thrillers Death With 2.

This time, Jimmy took his fans to 1982 and mentioned how the idea of ​​making a song for the movie come true.

“Around July 1981, I was contacted by director Michael Winner to view a rough cut of his latest film, Death Wish II; the second film in what was to become a popular series of cult thrillers,” he said. “When I viewed this film the required music sections had been identified; it was ninety minutes long and would need forty-five minutes of music, from pieces barely a few seconds in length through to the longest piece; a chase section lasting five minutes and fifty seconds. Michael asked me if I would like to compose the soundtrack. At this time I had my own studio, The Sol, and saw this as being an exciting challenge.⁣”

Jimmy said his soundtrack experience was a first for him. He also added that although some of the songs that appeared in the movie for a few seconds, he recorded full of versions of them.

“Although the songs with vocals were only set to appear in the film for a matter of seconds, I had recorded full versions of them anyway. It was just as well I did, a three quarters of the way through this writing, recording and transfer process, it was put to me that the record label, Atlantic, wanted an album. So now there was a multitude of sonic vignettes in mono for the film and stereo album for Atlantic, which is how I ended up recording my first soundtrack and soundtrack album.⁣”

Jimmy finished his words by remembering the movie’s director Michael Winner.

“Michael Winner RIP (30 October 1935 – 21 January 2013)”

The second film of the Death Wish series, Death Wish 2, has released on March 4, 1982, and Jimmy Page released its Death Wish 2 album almost a month before the movie’s release.