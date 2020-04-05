The successful musician Jimmy Page, best known as the guitarist of the rock band Led Zeppelin, has just updated his Instagram account with a new “OnThisDay” story and took his fans back to 11-year ago.

The story was about Jeff Beck‘s inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.⁣ In the story, Jimmy Page said that Jeff Beck has deserves all accolades. Jimmy Page has also revealed which song they played that night.

He sent the photo with the following statement: “On this day in 2009, I inducted @jeffbeckofficial into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.⁣ I was asked to participate to give an induction speech for Jeff. He deserves all accolades for his musical contribution. There are many guitarists, and then there is Jeff Beck.”

⁣

He continued: “We had some fun that night with ‘Bolero’ and ‘Immigrant Song’, and we soundchecked ‘Bolero’ that afternoon. But the idea of the ‘Immigrant Song’ was discussed and mapped out later at the hotel and in the car on the way to the ceremony. He and his band were exhilarating and a thrill to play with.”

The story attracted great interest by the fans and followers who follow him. Also, Jimmy Page’s girlfriend Scarlett Sabet has commented on the photo and shared her thoughts about it.

Here’s the post shared by Jimmy Page: