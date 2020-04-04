The world-famous heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, has just updated his official Instagram account with rare-known photos featuring Randy Rhoads, who died on March 19, 1982, at the age of 25, and revealed one of the rarest photos of him.

With the photos, Ozzy Osbourne took his fans back on this day in 1981. In the photos copyrighted by Jeffrey Mayer, while Ozzy Osbourne was wearing black sweat, Randy Rhoads was wearing a yellow skirt.

“April 4, 1981,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in the comments of the photo.

Many fans expressed their good wishes to Randy Rhoads and mentioned how successful guitarist he was. Also, a follower named Planet Habal stated that he thought it was Bruce Dickinson in the photo for a moment.

“Damn for a moment there I thought it was Bruce Dickinson,” he wrote.

Randy Rhoads was a guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne from 1979 to his death in 1982.