The Danish drummer Lars Ulrich, best known with his 39-year effort in the heavy metal band Metallica, has revealed the charming stage photos taken during Metallica’s Charlotte and Raleigh shows and stated that they were supposed to be in Charlotte for Epicenter Festival if the shows were not been cancelled due to coronavirus.

With the recent post he shared through his social media accounts, Lars Ulrich hoped that to contact with fans again next year and stated that he miss the shenanigans. He also warned people to stay safe and healthy.

Lars Ulrich put the following words in the social media statement: “This weekend we were supposed to be in Charlotte, North Carolina at the @epicenterfest playing a Friday and a Sunday set. Bummed to miss the shenanigans.. Here a few snaps from indoors in Charlotte and Raleigh last year… Look forward to reconnecting with y’all hopefully again next year. Stay safe.”

In a recent interview, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich excited fans with a new statement he shared and stated that Metallica could make a new album during coronavirus pandemic.