The legendary rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just updated his social media account with a wonderful poem about the future context of the coronavirus pandemic and stated that he is happy to share it.

Here’s the poem written by Kitty O’Meara:

“And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced, Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.

“And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.

“And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.”

Also, in the statement of the post, Brian has mentioned Kitty O’Meara, the person who wrote the poem, and said she is a very warm person.

Brian May's statement:

“Wonderful poem by Kitty O’Meara – glimpsing the future context of the CoronaVirus pandemic. This poem is already deservedly viral, but I’m happy to add to its outreach. The lady who wrote it, I have learned, lives in Madison Wisconsin, and seems like a great, warm person. As well as deeply inspired. This work resonated perfectly with me, having realised a few days ago that apart from killing and hurting humans, almost everything the virus is bringing to the planet is beneficial. It’s sad to be reminded so clearly that most of what Mankind has done to the planet is bad. All hail Kitty O’Meara!”

