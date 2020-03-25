The American heavy metal band Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, has just updated her social media account with a special music performance that includes his dad Dave Mustaine.

In the video, while Dave Mustaine was wearing a mask, his daughter Electra Mustaine was wearing gloves. They were fascinated the fans by singing the Come Together, which was taken from the English rock band The Beatles‘ eleventh studio album called Abbey Road.

Also, Electra Mustaine sent special words for his dad Dave Mustaine in the caption of the photo. You can read what she wrote for him below.

“Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, Dave Mustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine’s stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, & stay healthy.”

Electra also touched the purpose of the video and made people feel emotional.

“The @alzassociation has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all “virtually together” during this time. Music is medicine! Visit alz.org/MusicMoments to listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember…we’re #InThisTogether!”

Here’s Dave Mustaine and Electra Mustaine‘s The Beatles cover: