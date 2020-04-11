During a conversation with the Fox 11 Los Angeles TV show, Gene Simmons, the vocalist/bassist of the American rock band KISS, has commented on the current status of the music industry and said it lost billions of dollars because of coronavirus outbreak.

“Well, look, we can talk about the big numbers, and that means billions of dollars that are lost,” he said. “The rich and the famous and the good-looking folks who wear silly outfits like this and who have silly hair like this – just billions of dollars flushed down the drain. So what? You’re talking about single mothers and families who live from check to check. The people who actually put on these concerts – the security people, the road crews, all that stuff. This is important; this is survival. And so the folks in and around the infrastructure are the people who are suffering the most.”

He continued: “We’re doing our part. We have a restaurant chain called Rock & Brews – two at LAX; they’re all over Southern California, across the nation and everything — we put a stop to it. And we’re actually writing checks to important stuff. I just sent a nice big check to the children’s hospital here in L.A., because you not only have children suffering from this horrible thing, there are children who are also fighting cancer. So everybody can do their part. There are food banks. Everybody can do the stuff. Stay at home. Get to know your wifey. She wants to see you more often anyway.”

With the latest report published on April 11, 2020, 01:50 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 528,990. While 20,455 of these cases lost their lives, 29,436 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 479,099 people continues.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Source