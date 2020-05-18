KISS, who writes its name in the rock music history with golden letters, has just added a new story to their daily story series, “KISSTORY,” and reminded fans that what happened 27 years ago today.

On May 18, 1993, the 47-year rock band KISS was inducted into Hollywood’s famed Rock Walk. The band didn’t remember one of the most important days of them and took fans back to the moment.

In the photo they shared, there were handprints of the vocalist/rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, vocalist/bassist Gene Simmons, and the guitarist Bruce Kulick.

KISS‘ photo caption is as follows: “#KISSTORY – May 18th, 1993 – #KISS featuring @paulstanleylive, @genesimmons & @bruce.kulick were inducted into Hollywood’s famed Rock Walk.”

The photo attracted great interest from the fans. Many of them thanked KISS for reminding those special moments with them.

Yesterday, KISS has also added a new story on their “KISSTORY” series and took fans back to the recording process of their first live album, “Alive!”