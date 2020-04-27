KISS has just updated its social media accounts with new photos featuring Ace Frehley, best known as the original lead guitarist/co-founding member of the band, and celebrated its birthday with it.

In the photo shared by KISS, Ace Frehley, who turned 69 today(April 27), was looking towards the camera while wearing his iconic sunglasses and skin jacket.

KISS sent the following sentence to celebrates Ace Frehley‘s birthday: “Happy birthday, @acefrehleyofficial!!”

While the photo attracting great interest from the fans, they sent their birthday wishes to the legendary musician. Some of the fans called him “The original Spaceman Ace Frehley” and “The One and Only Space Man.”