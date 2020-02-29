The 47-year legendary rock band KISS has just updated its social media account with a rare-known photo featuring the world-known rapper 2PAC, who murdered at the age of 25 on September 13, 1996.

The photo belonged to the 38th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place two years before the death of 2PAC. At the 38th Grammy Awards, KISS was the co-presenter with the American rapper 2PAC.

“Feb 28, 1996. Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss make a surprise appearance at 38th annual Grammy Awards Recording Academy donning KISS makeup and gear for the first time in 17 years,” KISS wrote in the caption of the photo they shared. “Band co-presented the ‘Best Pop Performance’ with 2PAC.”

One of the legendary rappers in history, Tupac Shakur, best known with his stage name 2PAC, was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.