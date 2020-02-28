The world-known rock band Green Day, which formed in East Bay of California in 1987, has recently announced through their social media accounts that they forced to cancel the band’s upcoming Asian tour dates due to coronavirus threatening.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” they wrote in the statement they shared. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

If the shows had not canceled, Green Day would perform in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan through March.

Also, it is unclear if Grammy-awarded rock legends Green Day will continue with the European leg of their tour, which would kick off at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 24.