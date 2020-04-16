The American rock band Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale has just updated her social media account with a new post and paid her tribute to rock fashion Jimmy Webb, who died at the age of 62 following a cancer battle.

In the letter she posted, Lzzy Hale recalled the moment she bought her first pair from him. Lzzy Hale has also remembered the moment she lived with him last summer.

Lzzy Hale paid her tribute to him with the following letter: “Oh @jimmywebbnyc… You were a soul impossible to forget. And no matter how much time went by, we’d always pick up right where we left off.

“Every time we visited NYC, you were always on our list of people to come say hi to! You were actually the first person to introduce me to the power of high heels when i was 16. I bought my first pair from you that Christmas of 2000, and for years after that my family and I had a tradition of picking out our ‘gifts to each other’ from your shop.

“You are responsible for my dads Zebra pants and a myriad of @arejayhale ‘s crazy outfits! But beyond your firm stamp in rock fashion. You were the nicest, sweetest man we’ve ever met, and with every heart you touched, you changed the world for the better, one hug at time.

“I’m so glad I got to see you last summer while we were on tour with @alicecooper. I fight back tears knowing I’ll never get to hang in this world with you again…BUT, I’m looking forward to seeing you in the Next! Save a spot in the mosh pit for me! Love you Jimmy!! R.I.P. my friend.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans wrote that they were devastated after the letter. They have also paid their tribute to him and sent their condolences to his close friends and family.