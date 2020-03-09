The 36-year-old successful musician Lzzy Hale, best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the American hard rock band Halestorm, which formed in 1997, has just updated her social media account with a special letter about the International Women’s Day and expressed her admiration for her close friends Judy Won and Detroit Haller.

“Happy International Women’s Day to these two badasses,” she said. “Judy Whon and Detroit Haller … my road sisters… you inspire me daily.”

She also remembered the day she first met with Detroit and thanked Judy for inspiring her.

“D, I’m so in awe of your growth, strength and badassery. I remember when we first met all those years ago and started hanging out at The Machine Shop and Harpos Concert Theatre …we were so young n silly. I’ve watched you over the years become a true force of nature. I’m so proud to call you my sister. You are more to me than you’ll ever know.

“Judy, I’m so happy that you are a part of my family! Your ‘elevated’ and adventurous spirit gives me so much joy! You inspire me to live my best life Right now, without holding back. Love you Judaaay! Love you girls thank you for being everything you are!”

Also, a fan named Sophia shared her thoughts in the comments of the photo and said, “You’re such an inspiration. Love you so much.”

Lzzy Hale has formed the 23-year rock band Halestorm with her brother Arejay Hale in 1997. Arejay Hale plays drums on Halestorm.