The English singer Ozzy Osbourne, who rose with the heavy metal legends Black Sabbath during his 1970s career, has just updated his social media account and excited his fans with it.

In the post he shared, Ozzy Osbourne has shared a fan-made photo, which stated that the news President needs to be Ozzy Osbourne, and perhaps he sent a message to his fans about the future.

Also, in the caption of the photo, Ozzy Osbourne wrote: “Ozzy for President.”

The photo attracted great interest by his fans. In the comments of the photo, there was a familiar name, the rock and roll band Reign Wolf, who known for their raw sound and high energy performances.

“Absolutely,” the band said.