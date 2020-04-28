The 12-year bassist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan, who rejoined the band in 2016 following the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has made his fans emotional with a post he shared recently.

With a post he sent recently, Duff McKagan revealed that one of his best friends, Stan Ward, has died at the age of 71. He stated that he was their coach. Duff has also revealed that the coach always calls him a ‘young man’ or ‘son.’

Duff McKagan expressed his devastating and sent his condolences to Stan’s family with the following words: “Rest In Peace Stan. He was our ‘Coach’. My sincere condolences to his wife Kathy and to all of those whose life was affected so positively by Coach. To the end…he always called me ‘young man’..or ‘son’. You will be missed Stan….keep punching.”

In the comments of the post, fans and followers who saw the post expressed their condolences to Duff McKagan and Stan’s family. They stated they’re sorry for Duff McKagan‘s loss.

You can find the post Duff shared below.