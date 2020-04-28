Scott Ian, known as the guitarist/vocalist of the 39-year thrash metal band Anthrax, has just updated his official social media account with a rare-known moment he lived with the KISS legend Ace Frehley, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Rob Zombie, Eddie Trunk, and Gilby Clarke.

In the photo shared by Scott Ian, the legendary names of the rock n roll community were having fun at a party together. They looked very happy.

Scott Ian celebrated Ace Frehley‘s birthday by saying he loves him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! Love you brother!!! @eddietrunk #bytheway @slash @robzombieofficial @tommylee @gilbygtr @acefrehleyofficial.”

Also, in the comments of the photo, some of the fans said that the whole metal and many talents in one picture. Some of the fans sent their birthday wishes to Ace Frehley, who turned 69.