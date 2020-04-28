The Danish musician Lars Ulrich, best known with his 39-year career with heavy metal band Metallica, has communicated with fans through his social media accounts and called them to his important conversation, which about the coronavirus outbreak.

With a post he shared, Lars Ulrich announced that he will be guesting to Marc Benioff’s live-streamed fireside chat, which will be held on April 28 at 10 A.M. PT. He aimed with this conversation that stays connected in people during coronavirus times.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich put the following statement in his social media account: “Hope you can join me tomorrow as I’m this week’s guest on my friend Marc’s virtual fireside chat where we’re going to talk about staying connected during these unprecedented times. The live stream begins at 10 AM tomorrow on @saleforce’s Twitter account. #LeadingThroughChange.”

The announcement attracted great interest from the fans and followers who saw it. They expressed as a response to Lars Ulrich that they look forward to the conversation.

With the latest report published on April 28, 2020, 01:40 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 1,010,356. While 56,797 of these cases lost their lives, 138,990 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 814,569 people continues.

You can find the announcement below.