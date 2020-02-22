The world-known German rock band Scorpions has forced to cancel their Sydney show, which scheduled to take place at Qudos Bank Arena on February 22 with Whitesnake, due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party and upset their fans with that unexpected decision.

The legendary rockers have shared a new update about the band’s vocalist Klaus Meine‘s health status and showed that there was nothing to be afraid of.

In the statement shared through Scorpions‘ social media accounts, Klaus shared his thoughts about the canceled show and revealed that he had kidney stone surgery. But even so, he was looking very good. He also stated that they will re-schedule the show next week. Day to be announced.

“Dear Fans, the good news first; We had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena. Loved every minute of it. It just feels soooo good to be back in Australia!!!!

“The bad news is… I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital. It was a very painful attack. In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent. Can you imagine how i feel right now???

“So sorry Sydney. Do we have to cancel again??? It looks like it, but we are hoping to re-schedule for next week, day to be announced.

“Dr Katz and his team are taking very good care of me. I’m in the best hands, but i doubt i’ll be back on my feet until early next week with lots of Love with a Heavy Heart from Melbourne.”

A fan, who came to see Scorpions and Whitesnake, wrote his thoughts as a comment to the statement shared by Whitesnake and said he was disappointed.

“Hotel, flights, transfers, fuck it,” he said. “I know is medical emergency and I should not be so selfish but still, fuck it to hell. Disappointed and out of pocket. Can’t get back here next week and won’t get anything other than gig tickets reimbursed. Please just come to Adelaide next time.”