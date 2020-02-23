German rock band Scorpions and English hard rock band Whitesnake has recently announced that they forced to cancel their Brisbane show, which scheduled to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on February 24, due to health problems of the Scorpions singer Klaus Meine, who revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove kidney stones.

You can read the statement shared by Whitesnake below.

“Unfortunately due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party, the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre tomorrow, Monday 24th February has been cancelled.

“Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 15 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

“If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled, please supply Ticketek with updated details in order to process your refund.

“Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will be contacted via phone in the next 15 days to arrange for a full refund. Alternatively, you can contact Ticketek.”

Also, the newest photo revealed through Scorpions‘ social media accounts about Klaus Meine, and the band showed to fans that there was nothing to be afraid of.