The English rock band Def Leppard, which formed in 1977 in Sheffield, has just updated its social media accounts with a special moment that they lived with the rock band Queen and remembered their joining to them to honor the band’s legend Freddie Mercury, who died at the age of 45.

Def Leppard sent the moments with the following words: “Exactly 28 years ago today, Def Leppard joined @officialqueenmusic, @brianmayforreal, and many more great musicians to honor Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1992…”

Joe Elliot, one of the founding members of Def Leppard, has also remembered those days and shared his thoughts about it.

“Contributing backing vocals (along with Phil Collen) on All The Young Dudes,” Joe Elliot said about those days. “The remaining members of Queen, David Bowie, Ian Hunter & Mick Ronson all playing on the same song !!! outside of anything I’ve done with D.L., it’s absolutely my most favourite on stage musical moment EVER !!! ….. and for that & everything else you ever did, Freddie Mercury, I thank you!”

Def Leppard and Motley Crue are preparing to play in the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5, with the special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

You can find the post shared by Def Leppard below.