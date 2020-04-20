Recently, the 72-aged rock musician Alice Cooper, also known as The Godfather of Shock Rock, has revealed one of the great drawings that include him and showed how he liked it.

In the drawing, which drew by Antonia, Alice Cooper has been drawn with black and grey tons. He was looking towards the camera with an angry facial expression.

Alice Cooper put the following words in the caption of the photo: “Fantastic drawing for this week’s #MinionMonday by @antoniaart_ #art #drawing #artist #alicecooper.”

The drawing attracted great interest by the followers and the fans who saw it. They expressed their gratitude in the comments of the post and praised the artist who drew it.

You can find the drawing below.