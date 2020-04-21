Tommy Lee, the drummer of the heavy metal band Motley Crue, who announced its reunion with a 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 7, has joked about the situation people were in during these difficult coronavirus days.

In the post he shared, there was writing about people’s hobbies. During the lockdown process, people got new hobbies for themselves. While some of them cooked somethings, some of them learned new things.

The following words writing in the post: “This lockdown got people thinking they are chefs, bakers, gym instructors etc… like we are watching lockdown got talent…”

Tommy Lee sent the post with showing his joining to words.

In the comments of the post, his close friends shared their thoughts about the issue and expressed that they had fun.

You can find the post shared by Tommy Lee below.