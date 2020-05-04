The 55-year-old musician David Ellefson, best known as the bassist of the world-famous heavy metal band Megadeth, spoke to “95.7 The Rock” and shared new updates about the band’s upcoming tour with the 26-year heavy metal band Lamb of God, which scheduled to kick off in Bristow on June 12.

While he talks on the issue, David Ellefson touched the possible situation of the shows and stated that the announcements will be making until the first show of the tour.

“In our mind, everything is a go until it isn’t,” he said. “So as of today, everything is a go, but, obviously, we’re taking stuff week by week to see how that’s gonna play out. And there’s a second leg of that in October/November, and, again, it’s a go until it’s not. And I’m sure whatever happens, we’ll figure it and announcements will be made.”

The 55-date trek scheduled to conclude at Reno Events Center in Nevo on November 13.

Elsewhere in the interview, David Ellefson made exciting comments about the band’s future and stated that they’re gonna try to be together in a month for the recording of the written tracks.

