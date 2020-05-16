Former Nirvana drummer and current rock band Foo Fighters vocalist, Dave Grohl, recalled the early days of Foo Fighters and explained how it becomes a band.

In a new conversation with ALT 98.7 radio station, the successful musician took fans back to the first days of Foo Fighters while touching the things he made during his Nirvana career.

“It was funny because I was always recording things by myself just for fun; even before I was in Nirvana, I had a friend with the studio down the street from me in Virginia, so I would go and report stuff by myself.”

Dave continued his words remembering post-Nirvana times, and revealed how Foo Fighters formed.

“But then after Nirvana was over, I don’t know, I must’ve done a tape or something, the first real tape that I did, and then it kind of turned into a band, but I don’t know…

“It just sort of evolved into being a band, and it’s hard to believe it was 25 years ago. Listen, you want to like see a museum of the Foo Fighters or watch a visual history, go to my mom’s house in Virginia.

“She has photo albums of just old, Instamatic photos, and photo albums of them that will tell the whole story from like the first tour on,” he continued. “It’s kind of cool.”

Foo Fighters, which formed in 1995 in Washington, celebrates its 25th anniversary with the band’s self-titled debut studio album, which released on July 4, 1995.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dave Grohl touched the band’s upcoming tenth studio album and said it’s like the English singer/songwriter David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”