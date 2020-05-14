Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, has just added new poses to his official social media account and revealed the rare-known photos taken during his “Under The Graveyard” music video.

The photos were taken at the Highland Gardens Hotel while Ozzy Osbourne was there because of his new video clip.

When we detailed the photos, Ozzy Osbourne was sitting a chair both of it. In the first photo, he was discussing the situation they’re in. In the second, he was doing the same thing with his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne put the following sentence for describe the moments: “Behind the scenes at the ‘Under The Graveyard’ music video shoot #tbt.”

Although Ozzy Osbourne does not complain about his current situation and says he wants to make new music, some fans who share their thoughts in the comments of the post disagree with him.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Under The Graveyard” is taken from his twelfth and latest studio album “Ordinary Man.” Although his twelfth album has been released on February 21, 2020, Ozzy Osbourne sent “Under The Graveyard” in late 2019.

Before coronavirus threat, Ozzy Osbourne has announced through a social media Q&A event that he wanted to release a new album after a few months after “Ordinary Man.”

You can watch Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Under The Graveyard” music video and find the poses below.