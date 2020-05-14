The Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura broke its silence on the band’s upcoming North American tour and made fans happy with the new statement they shared through its social media accounts.

Although many fans thought Sepultura would cancel the tour, the 36-year heavy metal band has recently contacted fans about their North American tour and announced that they work hard for reschedule shows to the next Spring.

“We are working hard on rescheduling our North American tour for next Spring,” Sepultura wrote in the social media statement. “Most of us are facing hard times during this chaotic period. @livenation is giving the opportunity to refund your ticket for the next month if you need to return your ticket. More news on the rescheduled dates will follow shortly.”

In addition to Sepultura‘s postponed shows, they will be performing at 2020 RUDE Open Air and 2020 Release Festival. Any postponement/cancellation have not been announced yet about the festivals.

The North American tour supports the band’s fifteenth studio album “Quadra,” which was released on February 7, 2020.