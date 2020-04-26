Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who earned “Godfather of Heavy Metal” title after his longevity and success, has talked about the post-coronavirus times and revealed his plans with a joke.

In the photo he shared, Ozzy Osbourne had collapsed on his left knee during a photo-shoot and looked like the athletes who prepare to run. With his black outfit and blond hair, Ozzy Osbourne revealed what to do when the coronavirus ends.

Ozzy Osbourne put the following words to describe the moment: “Waiting to run out of the house when this clears like… #StayHome #SocialDistancing #SaferAtHome.”

As comments to the photo, the fans expressed how great musician Ozzy Osbourne is. They also stated they look forward to seeing him on stage again.

Before coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has announced in a Q&A event launched on Reddit that he was preparing to unveil a new album following Ordinary Man. But due to coronavirus, it was postponed.