Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, who counts the days for the band’s Stadium show, has just launched a Q&A event through his official social media page and answered the fans’ questions through it.

In the event, Motley Crue‘s possible future project paid great interest from the fans. The successful bassist gave an exciting answer to the question of if a female singer/dancer will join the band in the future.

While a fan named Teresa Price said, “I would like to know if the band is planning to have female backup singers/dancers on this tour. I enjoy them…. pretty badass,” Nikki Sixx replied:

“Always. New girls and new ideas.”

In addition to Motley Crue, the co-headliner Def Leppard, and the special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be joining to Motley Crue on the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.

You can find the conversation below.