The British model/actress Kelly Osbourne, best known as the daughter of the heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, has just sent a new post through her social media account and revealed the emotional message Ozzy Osbourne sent to her.

In the photo shared by Kelly, she was sitting around a pool with her father Ozzy Osbourne, and her mother Sharon Osbourne while wearing a mask. They showed to people that they still support the social distancing.

Kelly expressed her excitement with these words: “Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them… at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe.”

The photo attracted great interest by the fans and people who follow her. They said in the comments of the photo that glad they’re good.