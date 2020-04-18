The heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who fired from the band in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems, has just shared a new collage through his official Instagram page and revealed some of the rare wet photos of him.

With the photos taken by Ron Galella, Ozzy Osbourne took his fans back to 1984 while he was rocking on stage at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. He was wearing a black half-open clothes and looked sweaty.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed the photos with the following statement: “April 18, 1984 at the @BeverlyWilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed how great singer he is. They also mentioned his sweat and said it was funny.