The 37-year Grammy Award-winning Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine‘s daughter, Electra Mustaine, also known with her longtime recording/actress career, has recently posted new photos about Mustaine wine and revealed his family’s rare special moment.

With the recent post she shared through her official Instagram account, Electra showed fans that the Mustaine family were hanging out and having fun together. In addition to the Mustaine family, the TV producer Elizabeth Motley has also appeared in the photo.

In the collage sent by Electra, Dave Mustaine was appearing in the first photo of it. He was wearing a black beret and wearing sunglasses in the place they enjoyed. They were clinking wine glasses before drink.

She took her post’s caption: “In between goals is a thing called life that has to be lived and enjoyed. Thank you to all of our @houseofmustaine fans!!! Cheers to great wine and good times!”

The TV producer Elizabeth, who appearing in the photo, has reacted the photo with a comment she sent and stated that the moment was one of the favorite moments of her. In addition to her, many fans wrote that Dave Mustaine looks legend as always.