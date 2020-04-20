The heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who released twelve studio albums during his solo career, has just met his fans through his social media page while mentioning the celebration of the weed day.

In the photos shared by Ozzy Osbourne, he was having fun with the weed. In the first photo, he was holding weed in his palm. In another photo, he was wearing a white cannabis t-shirt. Even in one of the photos, Ozzy Osbourne was posing with weed while sitting on a chair.

“Happy 4/20,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in the caption of the post.

Ozzy Osbourne has released his latest and twelfth solo album Ordinary Man on February 21, 2020, through Epic Records.

You can find the post shared by Ozzy Osbourne.