The American heavy metal band Anthrax has just sent a new photo through its official social media account and celebrated the Australian rock band AC/DC legend Angus Young‘s birthday.

In the photo, the successful musician Angus Young, who ranked 24th in Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 greatest guitarists of all-time list, was playing guitar.

Anthrax posted the photo with following statement: “Happy Birthday legend #angusyoung @acdc.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their good wishes and birthday wishes to Angus Young. Also, a fan named Adam Drucker said that the photo belongs to his school uniform days.

Here’s the photo: