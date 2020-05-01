The 72-year-old frontman Steven Tyler, best known as the lead singer of the American rock band Aerosmith, has just updated his official social media account with a video and showed fans that how he spends his quarantine times.

In the 34-sec video he shared, Steven Tyler was playing an instrument while resting on his garden. Also, while he plays the instrument, his dogs were laying on the sofa.

Steven Tyler sent the video with the following caption: “I HAVE BEEN CALLED A BLOWHARD PLENTY… BUT WHATEVER… WHATEVER IT TAKES TO STAY SANE THAT IS!!! #DONTWALKTHISWAY #STAYHOME.”

The video attracted great interest from the fans. While some of them expressing how funny man he is, some of them stated what the instrument he played. They also laughed at the situation of the dogs.