The English musician Brian May, best known as the guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Queen, has just shared a new video featuring his wife Anita Dobson and sent his support to people who work for humanity during this dangerous coronavirus outbreak.

In the short video he shared, Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson were showing their gratitude to people, who getting risk their lives, and clapped them for their behavior.

Brian May posted the moment with the following words: “To all of you out there risking everything. With our love – THANK YOU – Bri and Anita XX.”

While they clapping people in front of their home, in the comments of the post, many people showed their respect and sent their good wishes to people who work for us. Some of them have mentioned how great personalities Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson is.

You can watch the video below.