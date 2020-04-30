The 35-year-old media personality Kelly Osbourne, also known as the daughter of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, has just shared a new post through her social media account and revealed one of the rarest family photos of Osbournes.

In the photo taken in November 1985, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne were standing on the chair while carrying their children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in their arms. Also, when they were posing, Jack Osbourne was biting Kelly Osbourne’s finger.

Kelly Osbourne wrote the following caption while sends the photo: “#TBT I love my family. Jackie bit my finger lol.”

When we look at the comments of the photo, Kelly Osbourne‘s close friends and fans of The Osbournes were commented on it and shared their thoughts about the photo. Many fans expressed how looks cute Kelly and Jack were.

You can find the photo below.