The American singer Steve Tyler, best known as the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith, has just shared a new post through his official social media account and continued to support the social distancing.

In the video taken by Justin McConney, Steve was using a megaphone to say something. Even though the sentence he said was a bit scolding and slang, it supported social distance.

“One two, one two, one two. Get the fuck out of my face,” Steve said in the video.

Steve made people laugh about the video who see it. It was also very normal for the video to be memorable because Steve had found a different way of expressing social distance.

Here’s the video: