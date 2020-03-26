The Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was the first female signature artist of the Ibanez guitars, has just sent a new post through her social media account and touched how well her boyfriend Josh Villalta playing drums.

Nita talked about the first days she started dating Josh and said she didn’t know that Josh could play drums. While she continues her words, she said that she asked Josh to play the drums in their home. When Josh rocked the drum, Nita said she admired him. Nita also said that she was proud of Josh to be playing on her album.

“Funny story: When Josh and I first started dating, I barely had any idea he even played drums!! It was WEEKS before I pointed to the dusty Roland U.S. electronic kit in the house and said, ‘C’mon, play something for me.’

“My jaw was ON THE FLOOR, you guys. He stopped playing, looked at me and laughed and said ‘What?’ All I could get out was ‘I mean I guess I knew you played drums I just didn’t know you could play LIKE THAT.’

“Very very proud to have Josh’s powerful, dynamic, creative playing on my album,” she continued. “A drum machine couldn’t do what he does.”

Also, to a fan who said in the comments of the post that a drum machine could do this, Nita replied:

“It might be able to play the notes, but it certainly couldn’t come up with them.”

Here’s the post Nita shared: