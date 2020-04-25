The 50-year rock band Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has just updated his social media account with a rare photo including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page, and the American singer James Brown.

In the photo taken by renowned photographer Ross Halfin, which taken in 2004, the four were in Los Angeles. While James Brown was wearing a blue suit, the other three were wearing a black suit.

Joe Perry described the moment with the following caption: “#FlashbackFriday Los Angeles 2004 with @jimmypage, James Brown and @slash.”

In the comments of the post, some of the fans stated that they glad to see the four in the same photograph. They also expressed how great musicians they are.