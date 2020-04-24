The Sheffield-based rock band Def Leppard, who prepares to hit the road with Motley Crue in June, has just sent a new photo-shoot through its social media accounts and said to fans that they’re not alone while they stay at home.

In the post, they announced that they will be appearing in the Sirius XM’s Hair Nation from Friday until Monday night. They excited fans by saying that they will be telling the stories they lived in the past.

“Are you ready to rock with us all weekend long,” Def Leppard wrote in the social media statement. “While you’re safe at home, you are not alone! Starting NOW (Friday) until Monday night, we’re taking over @siriusxm‘s Hair Nation (ch. 39)! We’re spinning our favorite tracks, telling stories, and even doing exclusive at-home performances. Let’s get rocked!”

In the comments of the post, many fans asked Def Leppard that if the 2020 Stadium tour will be cancelled. Although Def Leppard did not answer this question, Motley Crue has recently stated in the social media comment that the bands did not decide this and they are waiting like the fans.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will hit the road on June 18 for the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5. The tour also feature the special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

You can reach the scream with the following link: siriusxm.us/DefLeppardTakeover