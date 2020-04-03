In a new appearance on Guitar World, Tony Iommi, the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has recalled the early days of Black Sabbath and talked about where the band came from.

While discussing the development of the Black Sabbath‘s trademark sound, Tony said they liked the way going of the first song they ever wrote.

“The band’s sound developed over a period. We’d be getting louder and heavier, and we decided this was the way we wanted to go – and I came up with that ‘Wicked World’ riff. It was the first song we ever wrote and we really liked the way it was going.

“’Black Sabbath’ was the next one. We played these in a blues club and people in the crowd came up afterward: ‘What was that? We really liked it.’ ‘Oh, that’s one of our own songs.’

“That sparked it all off, really. ‘Black Sabbath’ was the benchmark of where we were going to go, and off we went.”

Tony has touched what the band members Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler‘s doing before the band and stated that their life had a great impact on the course of the band.

“I think where we come from was also a great influence on the music because it was a bit dismal where we lived. There were always gang fights and God knows what else.

“We worked in factories. I did and Ozzy did. Geezer was in the office; he was going to be an accountant. But there was a desire to escape, without a doubt. I’d always have these dreams of being on stage.

“But I never thought it would be musical because I used to do contact sports. I thought it would be doing something like that. It was so weird when music took over. I remember playing one night and thinking, ‘Blimey, this is that image I used to see, of being on stage.’”

Black Sabbath is the debut studio album of Black Sabbath, which was released on February 13, 1970, in the United Kingdom, and on June 1, 1970, in the United States.